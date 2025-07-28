Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 1,738,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $522,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

