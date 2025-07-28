Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $680,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

