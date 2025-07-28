Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 651,818 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 227.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

