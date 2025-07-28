Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 277,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

