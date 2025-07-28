Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

