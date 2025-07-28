Sunpointe LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $153,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 64.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,105 shares of company stock worth $1,687,743. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

