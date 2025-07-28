iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $90.38 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.