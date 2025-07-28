Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.