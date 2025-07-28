Sunpointe LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.7%

TRP opened at $47.24 on Monday. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.51%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

