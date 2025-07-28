Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $811.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

