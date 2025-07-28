Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 647 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $259.70 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

