Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 2,137,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

