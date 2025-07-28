Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $356.93 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.45. The stock has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.