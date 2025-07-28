Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 3,081 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

