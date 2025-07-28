BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

