Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,639,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Intel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,675,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after acquiring an additional 449,872 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

INTC opened at $20.70 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

