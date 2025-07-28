iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

