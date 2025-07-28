Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3%

Cintas stock opened at $223.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.54.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

