China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) versus Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Critical Comparison

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) and China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China Resources Cement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 1 1 0 0 1.50 China Resources Cement 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is more favorable than China Resources Cement.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 10.51% 16.60% 6.62% China Resources Cement 1.48% 0.73% 0.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China Resources Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and China Resources Cement”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. $527.09 million 1.00 $53.00 million $0.62 10.03 China Resources Cement $3.20 billion 0.49 $29.33 million $0.19 35.74

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Resources Cement. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Resources Cement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. China Resources Cement pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Resources Cement pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Cement has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. beats China Resources Cement on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products. It also produces and distributes quicklime for use in steel, food, fishing, and chemical industries. In addition, the company sells and distributes other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebar, plastic pipes, and electrical wires. It offers its products directly to other retailers, private construction companies, and government entities through a network of independent retailers and hardware stores. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, and hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered and natural stones, and other products; prefabricated construction materials; mining of aggregates; marine transportation activities; provides environmental protection engineering, and warehouse management and fuel supply services; and offers building materials testing and consultancy services. In addition, the company trades in steel pipes, aggregates, and construction materials; and holds properties. The company was formerly known as China Resources Cement Holdings Limited and changed its name to China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited in November 2023. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

