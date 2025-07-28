Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Raised by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

