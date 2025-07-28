MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,924 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.39% of MiMedx Group worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 280,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,075 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $999.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

