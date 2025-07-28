Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Stride worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

