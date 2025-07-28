The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

