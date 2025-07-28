The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.17 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

