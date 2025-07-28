Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

