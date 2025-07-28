Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $10.17 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $338.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

