Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $23.57 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 2.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

ILCV opened at $85.71 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

