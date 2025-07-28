SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

