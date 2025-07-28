Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

