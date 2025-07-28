7,101 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 618,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

