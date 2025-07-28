Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 577.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Stock Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
