Vantage Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $45.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

