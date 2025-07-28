Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,651,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,235,000 after buying an additional 231,234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Copart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

