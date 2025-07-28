Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.07 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

