Best Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 25th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is operating gambling and gaming venues—such as land-based casinos, racetracks, sportsbooks or online gambling platforms. These equities offer investors exposure to the gaming and hospitality sector and tend to be sensitive to factors like consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,211,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.96. 585,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $175.59 and a 52 week high of $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion and a PE ratio of 104.16.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,666. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

