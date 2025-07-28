AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1,499.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $82.84.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

