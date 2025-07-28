AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

