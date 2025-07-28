Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Bought by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Ero Copper comprises approximately 1.1% of Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.