Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $251.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

