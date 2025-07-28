Wincap Financial LLC Sells 26 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wincap Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,051,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,639.69.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,362.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,208.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

