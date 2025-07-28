Wincap Financial LLC Has $574,000 Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Wincap Financial LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in monday.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com stock opened at $292.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.64. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.20, a P/E/G ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

