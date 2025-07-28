iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.