iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- T-Mobile Earnings Show You Why This Is a Stock to Hold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge: Here Are 5 Set to Ride the Wave
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.