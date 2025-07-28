Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Wincap Financial LLC

Wincap Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

