Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

BMY stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

