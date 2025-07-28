Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Decreased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $289.11 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.40 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day moving average is $392.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

