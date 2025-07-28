3,657 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 867,137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 363,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 82.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 4.9%

PFEB opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

