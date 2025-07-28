Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $472.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

