Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

