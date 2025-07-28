Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $233.14 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $233.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
