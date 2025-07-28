Head to Head Survey: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alibaba Group and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $153.29, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 13.03% 13.64% 8.05% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and LMP Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $137.30 billion 2.09 $17.93 billion $7.45 16.11 LMP Automotive $318.49 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats LMP Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

